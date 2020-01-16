Dilip Ghosh Re-elected as West Bengal BJP President for Second Term
The decision to re-elect Ghosh for another three-year term was taken at a state committee meeting of the party here, party officials said.
File photo of Bengal BJP president DIlip Ghosh.
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was re-elected for a second term on Thursday, party sources said.
"We will now fight to win the 2021 assembly polls," he said after his re-election.
Ghosh, who became the West Bengal BJP chief in December 2015, was continuing as state president even after completion of his term in December 2018, due to the Lok Sabha elections last year.
