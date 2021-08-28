Dilip Ghosh Reacts to Mamata's 'Tit for Tat' Jibe, Says Why Are TMC Leaders Scared If Not in the Wrong

Reacting to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s “tit for tat” warning to the BJP, the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh questioned as to why Trinamool Congress leaders were scared if they were not in the wrong. Banerjee had alleged that the central BJP leadership was using probe agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and enforcement directorate (ED) for its “own political interests”.

Banerjee, in a virtual speech from Kalighat on the occasion of TMC Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day, claimed that the Centre was using these agencies because it could not put up a fight at a political level. She was referring to the ED summons received by her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in an alleged coal scam.

Abhishek has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer of the case on September 6, while his wife Rujira has been asked to do so on September 1 in a similar summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In reaction to Banerjee’s claim to have a “bagful of proof” against the involvement of BJP leaders in different cases related to “women and coal scam”, Ghosh said, “Let her make it public. What stopped her from presenting the facts? The coal scam is an ongoing court-monitored investigation by CBI. How does the BJP come into the picture? If she has any grievances, she must present them because I feel that anyone indulging in unlawful activities should be punished by the law.”

Earlier on Saturday, Banerjee said if the Centre will “point a finger at them (TMC leaders), then she has 10 fingers ready”. She also said so far, she had not been vindictive despite evidence suggesting the involvement of many BJP leaders in coal and women-related cases.

“If you want to fight Abhishek (Banerjee), then do so politically,” Banerjee said, while adding she did not believe in “vindictive politics”.

Responding to Banerjee’s “BJP’s vindictive politics” statement, Ghosh said, “When Mukul Roy left the TMC and joined us, every day police would summon him about different cases and now there is no such action after he has returned to the TMC. Similarly, Suvendu Adhikari is facing the same. The BJP don’t believe in vindictive politics because we believe in fighting politically.”

He said, “Everyone knows who is involved in the coal scam in Bengal. One of the key accused Binay Mishra was a TMC leader, and now he is hiding in a foreign country. Who is she fooling? Ever since the Assembly poll result was declared, several BJP workers have been killed… don’t you think this is revenge politics? Don’t you think it’s vindictive politics?”

Commenting on Abhishek’s challenge to union home minister Amit Shah that they will oust them (central leadership) from all BJP-ruled states, Ghosh said, “We have seen many fronts during 2019 Lok Sabha. Once again, they are excited with such fronts considering the 2024 Lok Sabha… It’s good to have such daydreamers in politics.”

“In Tripura, too, they will not be able to make a mark. Not the BJP, but the TMC will feel the tremors (hinting at Abhishek’s earthquake remark) in Tripura,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here