Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Dilip Ghosh's Remarks on Shaheen Bagh Protesters Show His Lack of Compassion, Says TMC

Dilip Ghosh courted controversy by asking why none of the people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh have fallen sick, despite demonstrating for over a month, braving the winter chill.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dilip Ghosh's Remarks on Shaheen Bagh Protesters Show His Lack of Compassion, Says TMC
File photo of Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Image: ANI Twitter)

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday hit out at Dilip Ghosh for mocking the Shaheen Bagh protesters in Delhi, saying the West Bengal BJP president's remarks bore testimony to his lack of compassion.

Ghosh courted controversy on Tuesday by asking why none of the people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh have fallen sick, despite demonstrating for over a month, braving the winter chill.

"Such statements show that the person lacks compassion. How can anyone wish for the death of those who are carrying out peaceful protests," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said here.

Ghosh, during a press conference on Tuesday, had wondered why the protesters, who include women and children, are not falling ill or dying despite sitting under the open sky for weeks together.

"We came to know that women and children are protesting against the CAA... during the cold winter nights in Delhi. I wonder why none of them have fallen sick. Why does nothing happen to them? Why has not a single protester died there?

"This is quite absurd. Have they consumed some sort of nectar that nothing is happening to them. But in Bengal, several people are claimed to have committed suicide due to panic," he had said.

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that over 30 people committed suicide in the state out of panic over the CAA and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Shaheen Bagh protests have inspired similar demonstrations at the Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram