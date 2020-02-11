Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Dilip Pandey (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM
Live election result status of Dilip Pandey (दिलीप पांडे) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Timarpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Dilip Pandey has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Dilip Pandey (दिलीप पांडे) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Timarpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Dilip Pandey has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Dilip Pandey is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Timarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker, Consultant. Dilip Pandey's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 39 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 77.1 lakh which includes Rs. 13.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 63.5 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 6.8 lakh of which Rs. 3.7 lakh is self income. Dilip Pandey's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Timarpur are: Amar Lata Sangwan (INC), Advocate Uma Shanker Gautam (BSP), Dilip Pandey (AAP), Surinder Pal Singh (BJP), Sanjeev Kumar Rana (CPI), Amita Malik (ABJSP), Kavita (BSNP), Jagannath (BJDI), Parashu Ram Maurya (JAP), Yugal Kishor Poddar (RJP), Raj Kumar Malik (SBP), Vishal Ghansham Ghobale (TSP), Sonu Kaushik (AAPP), Hemraj (PPID).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Dilip Pandey (AAP) in 2020 Timarpur elections.
POLITICAL INFO
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi's Wedding Functions Begin With Haldi Ceremony, See Pics
- Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Creates Oscar History, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger Best Actors
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium