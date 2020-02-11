Dilip Pandey (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Dilip Pandey is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Timarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker, Consultant. Dilip Pandey's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 39 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 77.1 lakh which includes Rs. 13.6 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 63.5 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 6.8 lakh of which Rs. 3.7 lakh is self income. Dilip Pandey's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Timarpur are: Amar Lata Sangwan (INC), Advocate Uma Shanker Gautam (BSP), Dilip Pandey (AAP), Surinder Pal Singh (BJP), Sanjeev Kumar Rana (CPI), Amita Malik (ABJSP), Kavita (BSNP), Jagannath (BJDI), Parashu Ram Maurya (JAP), Yugal Kishor Poddar (RJP), Raj Kumar Malik (SBP), Vishal Ghansham Ghobale (TSP), Sonu Kaushik (AAPP), Hemraj (PPID).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Dilip Pandey (AAP) in 2020 Timarpur elections.

POLITICAL INFO

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.