Dimani Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Dimani Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Dimani is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Dimani was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 13 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Dimani seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Dimani constituency: Mahendra Singh Tomar 'Desh Premi' (All India Forward Bloc), Girraj Dandotiya (Bharatiya Janata Party), Rajendra Singh Kansana(Randha) (Bahujan Samaj Party), Ravindra Singh Tomar Bhidosa (Indian National Congress), Kishori Lal (Independent), Dhirendra Kumar Sharma (Independent), Ravindra Singh Tomar (Independent), Rajshree Sharma (Independent), Sarita Devi (Independent), Saurav Vyas (Independent), Girraj Prasad (Jan Adhikar Party), Jayant Singh Tomar (Loktantrik Samajwadi Party), Anar Singh Tomar (Baba) (Samajwadi Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.