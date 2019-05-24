Dimple Yadav in Kannauj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dimple Trails Loses

live Status party name candidate name BJP Subrat Pathak BJP Subrat Pathak WON

The sitting MP from Kannauj and wife of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, is seeking re-election from the seat which was once held by her husband.On April 25, Diple Yadav in a rally in Kannauj, touched Mayawati's feet and the BSP chief called her 'bahu'. With BSP's backing and over 30 per cent Muslim and Scheduled Caste electorate, Dimple would be confident about her chances. She is up against BJP candidate Subrat Pathak.