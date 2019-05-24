English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Dimple Yadav in Kannauj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Dimple Trails Loses
Live election result status of Dimple Yadav in Kannauj constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Dimple Yadav has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Live election result status of Dimple Yadav in Kannauj constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Dimple Yadav has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
The sitting MP from Kannauj and wife of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, is seeking re-election from the seat which was once held by her husband.
On April 25, Diple Yadav in a rally in Kannauj, touched Mayawati’s feet and the BSP chief called her 'bahu'. With BSP's backing and over 30 per cent Muslim and Scheduled Caste electorate, Dimple would be confident about her chances. She is up against BJP candidate Subrat Pathak.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Subrat Pathak
BJP
Subrat Pathak
WON
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's 'Game of Thrones': Twitter Sums Up Lok Sabha Election Results 2019
- In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner
- Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results