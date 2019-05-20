Dimple Yadav Likely to Win Kannauj, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav will emerge as the winner from the seat of Kannauj in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. She is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's Subrat Pathak. Congress has not fielded a candidate in Kannauj.Dimple Yadav is the sitting MP from Kannauj.Kannauj has been the bastion of Samajwadi Party since 1999 Lok Sabha election. In this period, SP president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has won this seat twice while his father and former president of the party Mulayam Singh Yadav had won the seat in 1999.Earlier in 2014, the Dimple Yadav won this seat with a margin of 1.8 per cent votes defeating BJP’s Subrat Pathak in a close fight.In 2004, Akhilesh yadav had defeated Rajesh Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with a huge margin of 40.5 per cent votes.On the other hand, Akhilesh defeated BSP’s Mahesh Chandra Verma by a margin of 15.6 per cent vote share in 2009.Earlier in 1999, Mulayam Singh Yadav defeated Akhil Bhartiya LokTantrik Congress’s Arvind Pratap Singh with a margin of 11.4 per cent votes.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.