Dinakaran Releases Final List of 14 AMMK Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls in Tamil Nadu
The AMMK is contesting 38 of the 39 seats in the state and Dinakaran had earlier announced candidates for 24 seats.
File photo of TTV Dinakaran (PTI Photo)
Chennai: The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) headed by TTV Dinakaran Friday announced its second and final list of 14 candidates for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.
