English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dinakaran Slams Madras HC's Split Verdict for Giving Extension to 'Anti-people' Govt
Dinakaran, who has vowed to unseat Chief Minister O Palaniswami after the latter revolted against him, had been claiming that the government would not last long.
Dinakaran has emerged a hero of sorts — a hero who is willing to face every test 'for his people'. (File photo: PTI)
Chennai: Several leaders in Tamil Nadu expressed their dissatisfaction over the Madras High Court's split verdict on petitions challenging disqualification of 18 MLAs with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dinakaran saying it has facilitated an 'extension' to the "anti-people" government in the state.
"I feel dissatisfied that the verdict has facilitated in giving two or three months of extension to the anti-people government in Tamil Nadu. Even people are dissatisfied," he told reporters here reacting to the court order.
Dinakaran, who has vowed to unseat Chief Minister O Palaniswami after the latter revolted against him, had been claiming that the government would not last long.
Chief Justice Indira Banerjee on Thursday upheld the September 18 order of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifying the MLAs, while Justice M Sundar disagreed with her and struck it down.
While hailing Justice Sundar's order, Dinakaran alleged the Chief Justice's verdict contradicted her own ruling in a similar case involving Puducherry Assembly Speaker.
"I appreciate the judge who has clearly stated in the judgment that the Speaker's decision is wrong. But the Chief Justice's (Indira Banerjee) verdict is in contradiction with the one she gave in a similar case involving Puducherry Speaker two months ago. I do not understand how the law differs in two different places," he said.
Terming his opposition to Palaniswami as an "ideological fight", Dinakaran claimed all his "MLAs" were united. "Even if the verdict was against us, these MLAs would be supporting us. We are fighters and are ready for next round of fights," he added.
In his reaction, DMK Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly M K Stalin said, "At a time when people are pinning hopes on judiciary to safeguard democracy, a clear, just and quick judgment should be issued.”
"Justice delayed is justice denied. Hope the judiciary will avoid such situation," he said in a tweet.
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi President M H Jawaharullah, termed the verdict "a setback" to democracy. "It's a setback to democracy. Since there is a split verdict, the third judge should immediately hear the case and deliver the verdict very soon," he said.
PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss said while everyone were expecting the court verdict to find a solution to political confusion, the split verdict had extended the confusion further.
Also Watch
"I feel dissatisfied that the verdict has facilitated in giving two or three months of extension to the anti-people government in Tamil Nadu. Even people are dissatisfied," he told reporters here reacting to the court order.
Dinakaran, who has vowed to unseat Chief Minister O Palaniswami after the latter revolted against him, had been claiming that the government would not last long.
Chief Justice Indira Banerjee on Thursday upheld the September 18 order of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifying the MLAs, while Justice M Sundar disagreed with her and struck it down.
While hailing Justice Sundar's order, Dinakaran alleged the Chief Justice's verdict contradicted her own ruling in a similar case involving Puducherry Assembly Speaker.
"I appreciate the judge who has clearly stated in the judgment that the Speaker's decision is wrong. But the Chief Justice's (Indira Banerjee) verdict is in contradiction with the one she gave in a similar case involving Puducherry Speaker two months ago. I do not understand how the law differs in two different places," he said.
Terming his opposition to Palaniswami as an "ideological fight", Dinakaran claimed all his "MLAs" were united. "Even if the verdict was against us, these MLAs would be supporting us. We are fighters and are ready for next round of fights," he added.
In his reaction, DMK Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly M K Stalin said, "At a time when people are pinning hopes on judiciary to safeguard democracy, a clear, just and quick judgment should be issued.”
"Justice delayed is justice denied. Hope the judiciary will avoid such situation," he said in a tweet.
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi President M H Jawaharullah, termed the verdict "a setback" to democracy. "It's a setback to democracy. Since there is a split verdict, the third judge should immediately hear the case and deliver the verdict very soon," he said.
PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss said while everyone were expecting the court verdict to find a solution to political confusion, the split verdict had extended the confusion further.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facing Rashid at Sunrisers Nets Was an Advantage: Dhawan
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: As It Happened
- Indian-American Woman to Become CFO of US Carmaker General Motors
- Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
- Love-struck Couple Travels Across The Globe To Take Wedding Pics