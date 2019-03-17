Dinakaran's AMMK Releases First List of 24 Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dinakaran on Sunday announced the first list of 24 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.The legislators, who were disqualified, have been nominated again for the nine constituencies where by elections will be held. While Trichy's former mayor Sarubala Thondaiman will contest from this seat, former speaker K Kalimuthu's son David Annadurai will fight polls from Madurai.Party's propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan had earlier said that AMMK would contest in 38 parliamentary constituencies, leaving one to Social Democratic Party of India.Lok Sabha elections and assembly byelections would be held in Tamil Nadu on April 18, in the second phase of the seven-phased polls. Elections will be held in Puducherry also on the same day.(details awaited)