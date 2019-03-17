English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dinakaran's AMMK Releases First List of 24 Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls
The legislators, who were disqualified, have been nominated again for the nine constituencies where by elections will be held.
TTV Dinakaran addressing the press conference (File photo)
Loading...
Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dinakaran on Sunday announced the first list of 24 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The legislators, who were disqualified, have been nominated again for the nine constituencies where by elections will be held. While Trichy's former mayor Sarubala Thondaiman will contest from this seat, former speaker K Kalimuthu's son David Annadurai will fight polls from Madurai.
Party's propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan had earlier said that AMMK would contest in 38 parliamentary constituencies, leaving one to Social Democratic Party of India.
Lok Sabha elections and assembly byelections would be held in Tamil Nadu on April 18, in the second phase of the seven-phased polls. Elections will be held in Puducherry also on the same day.
(details awaited)
The legislators, who were disqualified, have been nominated again for the nine constituencies where by elections will be held. While Trichy's former mayor Sarubala Thondaiman will contest from this seat, former speaker K Kalimuthu's son David Annadurai will fight polls from Madurai.
Party's propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan had earlier said that AMMK would contest in 38 parliamentary constituencies, leaving one to Social Democratic Party of India.
Lok Sabha elections and assembly byelections would be held in Tamil Nadu on April 18, in the second phase of the seven-phased polls. Elections will be held in Puducherry also on the same day.
(details awaited)
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: I Never Sing Songs With a Double Meaning, Says Dilbaro Singer Harshdeep Kaur
- Kartik Aaryan on Viral Kiss Video With Sara Ali Khan: Was That Really Sara and Me?
- Vidya Balan Willing To Star in Sridevi Biopic: Will Need a Lot of Guts, But I'll Do it as a Tribute
- #MainBhiChowkidar: Modi's New War Cry Tops Worldwide Trends on Twitter
- Air India Ferried 5000 Soldiers to Srinagar Using Special Night Flights After Pulwama Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results