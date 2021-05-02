Dindigul Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

132. Dindigul (डिंडीगुल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Dindigul is part of 22. Dindigul Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,76,583 eligible electors, of which 1,34,471 were male, 1,42,057 female and 55 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dindigul in 2021 is 1056.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,48,751 eligible electors, of which 1,21,756 were male, 1,26,956 female and 39 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,477 eligible electors, of which 95,937 were male, 96,540 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dindigul in 2016 was 415. In 2011, there were 402.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sreenivasan C of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Basheer Ahamed M of DMK by a margin of 20,719 votes which was 11.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.3% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Balabharathi.K. of CPIM won in this seat defeating Paul Baskar .J of PMK by a margin of 39,115 votes which was 26.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 58.82% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 132. Dindigul Assembly segment of Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dindigul Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 15 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Dindigul are: Arasur Manoharan S (BSP), Sreenivasan C (AIADMK), Pandi N (CPIM), Akkammal S (MIPA), Alagu Pandian R (AMMNK), Rajendran R (MNM), Karthikeyan V (APTADMK), Sivaganam A (AMPK), Murugesan A (PT), Ramuthevar P (AMMK), Jayasundar R (NTK), Anburose D (IND), Senthil Alagappan A (IND), Dhanasekaran C (IND), Nagaraj N (IND), Balasubramani K (IND), Balaji R (IND), Baskaran Chellappa J (IND), Rahamathulla M (IND), Vijayapandi P (IND), Hari Prakash M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.59%, while it was 76.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 132. Dindigul constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 272. In 2011 there were 212 polling stations.

EXTENT:

132. Dindigul constituency comprises of the following areas of Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu: Dindigul Taluk (Part) Settinaickenpatti, Alukkuvarpatty, Silapadi, Mullipadi, Ammakulathupatti, Tamaraipadi, Kovilur, Periyakottai and Kurumbapatti villages. Pallapatti (CT), Dindigul (M) and Balakrishnapuram (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Dindigul.

The total area covered by Dindigul is 111 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dindigul is: 10°22’46.2"N 77°59’09.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Dindigul results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam