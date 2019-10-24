Dindo Election Results 2019 Live Updates (दिंडोरी): Zirwal Narhari Sitaram of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Dindo (दिंडोरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 63.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,99,580 eligible electors, of which 1,54,852 were male, 1,44,726 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 235 service voters had also registered to vote.

Dindo Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 30177 74.89% Zirwal Narhari Sitaram LEADING SS 9088 22.55% Bhaskar Gopal Gavit VBA 471 1.17% Arun Dattatray Gaikwad NOTA 224 0.56% Nota MNS 217 0.54% Adv. Tikaram Katthu Bagul BSP 120 0.30% Jana Somnath Vatar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,69,205 eligible electors, of which 1,41,310 were male, 1,27,895 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 235 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,42,616.

Dindo has an elector sex ratio of 934.61.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Zirwal Narhari Sitaram of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 12633 votes which was 6.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 33.83% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mahale Dhanraj Haribhau of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 149 votes which was 0.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 43.68% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 122. Dindo Assembly segment of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. Dindori Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.99%, while it was 64.7 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.31%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 122. Dindo constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 302.

Extent: 122. Dindo constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Dindori Tehsil, Peint Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dindo is: 20.26 73.7023.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dindo results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.