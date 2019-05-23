English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Dindori Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dindori (दिंडोरी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dindori (दिंडोरी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
20. Dindori is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 36.77%. The estimated literacy level of Dindori is 78.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chavan Harishchandra Deoram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,47,619 votes which was 25.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Chavan Harishchandra Deoram of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 37,347 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.41% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.57% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dindori was: Chavan Harishchandra Deoram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,08,116 men, 7,22,062 women and 30 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dindori Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dindori is: 20.0306 74.1476
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दिन्डोरी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); দিন্দোরি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); दिंडोरी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ડિંડોરી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); திண்டோரி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); దిండోరి, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ದಿಂಡೋರಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ധിനോരി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
BJP
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
LEADING
In 2009, Chavan Harishchandra Deoram of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 37,347 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
Dindori Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VBA
--
--
Bapu Kelu Barde
IND
--
--
Adv. Bagul Tikaram Katthu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BTP
--
--
Barde Dattu Kashinath
RMP
--
--
Dadasaheb Hiraman Pawar
CPI(M)
--
--
Gavit Jeeva Pandu
NCP
--
--
Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale
BJP
--
--
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
BSP
--
--
Ashok Tryambak Jadhav (Sir)
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.41% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.57% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dindori was: Chavan Harishchandra Deoram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,08,116 men, 7,22,062 women and 30 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dindori Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dindori is: 20.0306 74.1476
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दिन्डोरी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); দিন্দোরি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); दिंडोरी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ડિંડોરી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); திண்டோரி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); దిండోరి, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ದಿಂಡೋರಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ധിനോരി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results