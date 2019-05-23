Dindori Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar BJP Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar LEADING

Dindori Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VBA -- -- Bapu Kelu Barde IND -- -- Adv. Bagul Tikaram Katthu NOTA -- -- Nota BTP -- -- Barde Dattu Kashinath RMP -- -- Dadasaheb Hiraman Pawar CPI(M) -- -- Gavit Jeeva Pandu NCP -- -- Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale BJP -- -- Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Leading BSP -- -- Ashok Tryambak Jadhav (Sir)

20. Dindori is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 36.77%. The estimated literacy level of Dindori is 78.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chavan Harishchandra Deoram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,47,619 votes which was 25.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.95% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Chavan Harishchandra Deoram of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 37,347 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 41.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.41% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.57% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dindori was: Chavan Harishchandra Deoram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,08,116 men, 7,22,062 women and 30 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dindori is: 20.0306 74.1476Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दिन्डोरी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); দিন্দোরি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); दिंडोरी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ડિંડોરી, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); திண்டோரி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); దిండోరి, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ದಿಂಡೋರಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ധിനോരി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)