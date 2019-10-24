Dindoshi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (दिंडोशी): Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena Leads

159. Dindoshi (दिंडोशी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.

Dindoshi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 4417 55.39% Sunil Prabhu LEADING NCP 2380 29.85% Vidya Chavan MNS 1046 13.12% Arun Dhondiram Surve NOTA 131 1.64% Nota IND -- 0.00% Vijendra Kumar Rai AAP(P) -- 0.00% Subhash Gajraj Yadav IND -- 0.00% Sharad G. Gaikwad BVA -- 0.00% Amit Suryakant Swami SUCI(C) -- 0.00% Comrade Dattu Kajale Sir AAP -- 0.00% Dilip Narayan Tawde VBA -- 0.00% Siddharth Atmaram Kakde

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,80,744 eligible electors, of which 1,62,999 were male, 1,17,741 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 44 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,97,492 eligible electors, of which 1,75,247 were male, 1,22,245 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 44 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,63,225.

Dindoshi has an elector sex ratio of 722.34.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sunil Prabhu of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19828 votes which was 12.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 35.46% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rajhans Singh Dhananjay Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5865 votes which was 4.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.04% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 159. Dindoshi Assembly segment of Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-West Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.12%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.63%, while it was 51.64 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.51%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 267 polling stations in 159. Dindoshi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 245.

Extent: 159. Dindoshi constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1564.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dindoshi is: 19.1746 72.8802.

