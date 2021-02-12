TMC's Dinesh Trivedi Resigns from Rajya Sabha Before Bengal Elections, Sources Say He's Likely to Join BJP

Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi on Friday resigned from Rajya Sabha over "violence" taking place in Bengal ahead of assembly elections. However, sources said that he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While speaking on the Floor of the House, Trivedi sprung a surprise on the last day of the Budget Session. It was learnt that the TMC leader was feeling 'restless', 'suffocated' and finding it difficult to work in the TMC for quite some time.

"We came from the land of Tagore but violence is upsetting. Today, my consciousness is asking me to resign against the misrule so that I can freely serve the people in my 'Janmabhoomi'." he said.

Earlier, in March 2012, he was made to resign as a Union Railway Minister by party chief Mamata Banerjee. The CM was reportedly upset with Trivedi over the train fare hikes announced in the rail budget. Trivedi had reportedly not consulted the Trinamool Congress over the Budget.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "His sudden resignation came as a surprise to us. He could have discussed his issues with the party supremo before announcing his resignation. It's unfortunate."

BJP MP Arjun Singh from Barrackpore, who defeated the TMC lawmaker in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, welcomed him in the BJP. "He is a seasoned politician and I will be very happy if he joins BJP," Singh said.

His resignation is a major setback for the TMC ahead of the crucial Assembly Polls in Bengal. Recently, many TMC leaders including West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, "This is unfortunate but today if proves that he cannot live without holding a powerful position. He only wants a position and post."