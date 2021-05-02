Dinhata Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

7. Dinhata (दिनहाटा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Dinhata is part of 1. Cooch behar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,98,423 eligible electors, of which 1,54,084 were male, 1,44,339 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dinhata in 2021 is 937.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,73,294 eligible electors, of which 1,41,857 were male, 1,31,437 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,013 eligible electors, of which 1,16,991 were male, 1,05,022 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dinhata in 2016 was 549. In 2011, there were 369.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Udayan Guha of TMC won in this seat by defeating Akshay Thakur of AIFB by a margin of 21,793 votes which was 9.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.04% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Udayan Guha of AIFB won in this seat defeating Dr. Md. Fazle Haque of IND by a margin of 30,026 votes which was 16.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 50.52% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 7. Dinhata Assembly segment of Cooch behar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dinhata are: Abdur Rouf (AIFB), Udayan Guha (TMC), Nisith Pramanik (BJP), Pradip Roy (SUCOIC), Nirmal Chandra Barman (IND), Lebu Miyan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.88%, while it was 82.96% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 415 polling stations in 7. Dinhata constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 310. In 2011 there were 273 polling stations.

EXTENT:

7. Dinhata constituency comprises of the following areas of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Dinhata-II, 2. Bhetaguri-I, Dinhata Gram-I, Dinhata Gram-II and Putimari-I GPs of CDB Dinhata-I and 3. Dinhata (M). It shares an inter-state border with Cooch Behar.

The total area covered by Dinhata is 282 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dinhata is: 26°04’05.2"N 89°33’22.3"E.

