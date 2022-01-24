'Dinner with Kejriwal': AAP's Unique Campaign Ahead of Assembly Polls to Highlight 'Good Work' in Capital

Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a campaign for poll-bound states, asking Delhiites to upload videos of the Delhi government’s good work on social media platforms. Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

Kejriwal asked people to upload videos of “good works of Delhi government and tell people how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook.” He also saind, “WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal,” the Delhi CM said as he launched launched “Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" (Give Kejriwal a chance) campaign today.

"Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko"- We are starting this campaign from today…Delhi people can make videos telling people of other states about work done by AAP and appeal to them to give Kejriwal/AAP a chance, ahead of polls. Upload these videos on social media: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/3UC9mc1eZO— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP. “People from the United Nations came to see the mohalla clinics run in Delhi. The wife of US president visited schools here. Delhi is not getting 24-hour electricity. All this was possible because you the people of Delhi gave us a chance,” he said.

He also appealed to his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.

