Dipayan Chakraborty of BJP Wins in Assam's Silchar, defeats Congress candidate Tamal Kanti Banik

Dipayan Chakroborty of BJP wins in Silchar, Assam after defeating INC candidate, Tamal Kanti Banik.

At 1:15 pm, Indian National Congress candidate Tamal Kanti Banik has managed to retain his lead by a margin of 2,673 votes, according to the Election Commission’s website.

Indian National Congress candidate, Tamal Kanti Banik was leading with 2,870 votes in Assam’s Silchar at 11:40 am. BJP has fielded Dipayan Chakraborty.

Silchar (सिलचर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Cachar district of Assam. It shares a border with . Silchar is part of 2. Silchar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.36%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,34,195 eligible electors, of which 1,15,105 were male, 1,19,082 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Silchar in 2021 is 1035.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,866 eligible electors, of which 1,05,793 were male, 1,03,073 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,527 eligible electors, of which 1,01,757 were male, 93,770 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Silchar in 2016 was 457. In 2011, there were 416.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Dilip Kumar Paul of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bithika Dev of INC by a margin of 39,920 votes which was 25.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.53% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sushmita Dev of INC won in this seat defeating Rajdeep Roy of BJP by a margin of 14,011 votes which was 12.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.89% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 9. Silchar Assembly segment of Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Silchar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Silchar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Silchar are: Tamal Kanti Banik (INC), Dipayan Chakraborty (BJP), Dulali Chakraborty (SUCIC), Prasanta Laskar (RPIA), Bishway Chamak Goswami (BGP), Raju Sinha (HND), Anup Dutta (IND), Anupam Dev (IND), Dilip Kumar Paul (IND), Baktar Uddin Mazumder (IND), Bappi Paul (IND), Biju Chanda (IND), Rusna Begum Laskar (IND), Shankar Chakraborty (IND), Shuvadip Datta (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.55%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.97%, while it was 61.96% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 9. Silchar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 232. In 2011 there were 222 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Silchar constituency comprises of the following areas of Cachar district of Assam: Silchar municipality and circle Nos. 34, 36A, 36B and 37 in Silchar thana in silchar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Cachar.

The total area covered by Silchar is 68 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Silchar is: 24°47’47.0"N 92°46’13.8"E.

