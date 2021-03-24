Diphu Candidate List: Key Contests in Diphu Assembly Constituency of Assam

Diphu Assembly constituency in Diphu district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Diphu seat is part of the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sum Ronghang of BJP won from this seat beating Bidya Sing Engleng of INC by a margin of 28,236 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Bidya Sing Engleng of INC won from this this constituency defeating George Millick of IND by a margin of 12,471 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Autonomous District Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Diphu Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Diphu (ST) constituency are: Bidya Sing Engleng of BJP, Sum Ronghang of CONG