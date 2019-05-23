Dirang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Dirang Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Phurpa Tsering

4. Dirang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 13,751 voters of which 6,941 are male and 6,810 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Dirang, recorded a voter turnout of 0%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 0% and in 2009, 85.05% of Dirang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Phurpa Tsering of INC won in this seat defeating 's candidate by a margin of votes which was % of the total votes polled. Phurpa Tsering polled a total of 0 (56.55%) votes.PPA's Phurpa Tsering won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1533 (13.1%) votes. Phurpa Tsering polled 11,703 which was 56.55% of the total votes polled.Dirang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: दिरांग (Hindi), দিরাং (Bangla), திராங் (Tamil), and దిరంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)