Dirang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dirang (दिरांग) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dirang (दिरांग) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
4. Dirang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This constituency has 13,751 voters of which 6,941 are male and 6,810 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Dirang, recorded a voter turnout of 0%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 0% and in 2009, 85.05% of Dirang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Phurpa Tsering of INC won in this seat defeating 's candidate by a margin of votes which was % of the total votes polled. Phurpa Tsering polled a total of 0 (56.55%) votes.
PPA's Phurpa Tsering won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1533 (13.1%) votes. Phurpa Tsering polled 11,703 which was 56.55% of the total votes polled.
Dirang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: दिरांग (Hindi), দিরাং (Bangla), திராங் (Tamil), and దిరంగ్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Dirang Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Phurpa Tsering
