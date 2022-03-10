Dirba Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP is Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Dirba seat in Punjab. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Gulzar Singh Moonak (SAD), Gobind Singh Chhajli (CPIMLL), Ajaib Singh Ratolan (INC), Mandeep Singh (SADASM), Soma Singh (SADS), Harpal Singh Cheema (AAP), Amanpreet Singh (JJJKPA), Bikar Singh (LIP), Malvinder Singh (SYSP), Avtar Singh Namberdar (IND), Gurmeet Singh (IND), Ran Singh Mehlan (IND), Lal Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 79.21%, which is -4.43% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Harpal Singh Cheema of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dirba results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.100 Dirba (Thadde wala) (दिरबा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sangrur district of Punjab. Dirba is part of Sangrur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 182695 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 84,578 were male and 98,116 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dirba in 2022 is: 1,160 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,49,354 eligible electors, of which 94,780 were male,79,432 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,975 eligible electors, of which 84,794 were male, 71,181 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dirba in 2017 was 1,530. In 2012, there were 629 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Harpal Singh Cheema of AAP won in this seat defeating Ajaib Singh Ratolan of INC by a margin of 1,645 which was 1.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 31.88% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sant Balvir Singh Ghunas of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Ajaib Singh of INC by a margin of 6,874 votes which was 5.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 45.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most number of votes in the 100 Dirba Assembly segment of the 12. Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwant Mann of AAP won the Sangrur Parliament seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Sangrur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Dirba are: Gulzar Singh Moonak (SAD), Gobind Singh Chhajli (CPIMLL), Ajaib Singh Ratolan (INC), Mandeep Singh (SADASM), Soma Singh (SADS), Harpal Singh Cheema (AAP), Amanpreet Singh (JJJKPA), Bikar Singh (LIP), Malvinder Singh (SYSP), Avtar Singh Namberdar (IND), Gurmeet Singh (IND), Ran Singh Mehlan (IND), Lal Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.21%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.64%, while it was 83.76% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dirba went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.100 Dirba Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 185. In 2012, there were 170 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.100 Dirba comprises of the following areas of Sangrur district of Punjab: Panchayats Hambal Was, Jakhepal Was, Satoj, Ugrahan of Sunam KC; KCs Chhajli, Dirba, Gaga, Sular and Dirba (Nagar Panchayat) of Sunam Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Dirba constituency, which are: Sangrur, Samana, Shutrana, Lehra, Budhlada, Sunam. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dirba is approximately 692 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dirba is: 30°02’54.2"N 75°52’14.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dirba results.

