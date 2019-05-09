Take the pledge to vote

Dirty Ghats, Dangling Wires: Adityanath Tells Varanasi How Tourists Knew Their City Until Modi Arrived​

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that due to developmental works carried out in Varanasi, the temple town has 'evolved', and now, everyone is witnessing PM Modi's 'new Kashi'.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
Dirty Ghats, Dangling Wires: Adityanath Tells Varanasi How Tourists Knew Their City Until Modi Arrived​
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Image: PTI)
Varanasi: Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'good governance', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that due to developmental works carried out in the temple town of Varanasi, the city has "evolved", and now, everyone is witnessing PM Modi's "new Kashi".

"Earlier when people used to see dirty ghats, dangling electric wires and potholes on roads, they used to wonder if this city is actually Kashi. Today the New Kashi is before everyone," Adityanath said at a convention here.

Further, talking about the Modi government's attitude of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, unlike past dispensations which were "soft" on it, he said, "In the past five years, no terrorist attack took place in Uttar Pradesh this is possible only because of PM Modi."

"Earlier, whenever any terrorist incident took place in the country, people were killed and brave soldiers were martyred. The governments were soft towards terrorism. But, now, there is zero-tolerance policy against these activities," he said.

He also said the BJP will get good results in the country's eastern states, including West Bengal and Odisha, and in Kerala as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "extremely popular".

The chief minister also claimed that before 2014, if someone went to embassies for visa, officers used to see them with "contempt". "But, after Modiji came to power, there has been a positive change. Now, officers of embassies recognise Indians and say 'you are from Modi's country'," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)
