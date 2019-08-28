‘Disagree With Govt But…’ Rahul Gandhi Tweets to Undo Political Damage Over Kashmir Stand
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday to squarely blame Pakistan for 'violence' in J&K. He added his differences with the government aside, Kashmir will remain India’s 'internal issue'.
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Amid a raging debate in the Congress over its aggressively anti-government stand on the Kashmir issue, former party president Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday to squarely blame Pakistan for “violence” in J&K.
Gandhi added that his differences with the government aside, Kashmir will remain India’s “internal issue”.
“There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world… Let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” Gandhi said in multiple tweets.
There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 28 August 2019
The Congress leader’s comments come days after his remarks following a failed attempt to tour the Kashmir Valley were widely reported in Pakistani media. Gandhi had last week said that he got a taste of the current "draconian administration" in Jammu and Kashmir when he and other opposition leaders were barred from leaving the Srinagar airport and sent back to Delhi.
Gandhi was also mentioned in a letter sent by Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Monday to bolster Islamabad’s stand at the United Nations. The letter also quotes Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad questioning the restrictions in Kashmir.
Details to follow
