Disagreement is Biggest Crime in BJP Government: Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that disagreement has become a major crime in the BJP government. The SP Chief also stated that the CM does not like the opposition a bit and does not believe in the beliefs of democracy. “The farmers of the country have been agitating for 20 days for their demands. Instead of listening to them, the BJP government adamant on not listening to them. Not only this, the BJP has also launched a campaign to divide the farmers and discredit the movement. This campaign is part of the lie that has to suppress the voice of the farmers,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP Chief while attacking the BJP government said that the BJP government imposes the false slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Biswas' only to mislead people. “By sending Samawadi party workers to jail on the support of farmers, the BJP government has proved that it is a master of fraud. BJP should apologize to the public for their illegal, undemocratic work,” said Yadav.

Speaking on the farmers' protest, the former Chief Minister of the state said, “The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh is ahead in supporting the anti-farmer law. As it is, farmers are the worst in this state. The faremrs are yet to be compensated for Hailstorms and unseasonal rains. Sugarcane farmer dues were not paid. Farmers' debt was not waived. Neither did the farmer get the bad price of the cost nor his income doubled. Now the BJP government is engaged in making its farming hostage for corporate companies, making the farmer a laborer instead of the farm owner and selling them to government institutions or handing them over to private hands.”

The Samajwadi Party Chief further attacked the BJP government in the state and said that the the BJP government and especially the Chief Minister have decided that they will take out their remaining days in jumlas and hollow promises.