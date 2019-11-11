'BJP Will Benefit From Our Mistakes': Sanjay Nirupam Fears a Tie-up with Shiv Sena Will Harm Congress

Mumbai: As the parties in Maharashtra stagger towards government formation, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam cautioned his party against a tie-up with Shiv Sena and later reasoned that it stands to loose its base if such a decision is taken and the "mistake" which will ultimately benefit the BJP.

Reacting to a question posed about the grand-old party regaining power in the state with a Shiv Sena tie-up Nirupam said, "As for temporary benefits, your thought process is correct but in the long run Congress party will lose its base if we go ahead with this formula. My fear is BJP will be benefited by our mistakes finally. So think about tomorrow not today."

In his earlier tweet Sanjay Nirupam had said that the situation in Maharashtra might soon spiral into a state of political instability. "Get ready for early elections. It may take place in 2020. Can we go to the elections with ShivSena as partner?" his tweet read.

The road to a government in Maharashtra has proven to be a long and terse one following the disagreement between BJP and Shiv Sena, who had raked up the highest number of seats in the Assembly elections, over the power-sharing agreement. On Sunday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim after the BJP declined the same offer a day earlier.

The meeting sent the leaders in Sena, NCP and the Congress to decide their next moves. Congress leader Milind Deora even tweeted saying, "Maharashtra's Governor should invite NCP-Congress, the second largest alliance to form the government now that the BJP-Shiv Sena has refused to do so."

Nirupam, however, contradicted his statement and tweeted, "it was impossible for Congress-NCP to form any government in Maharashtra in the current political arithmetic. For that, we need Shiv Sena. And we must not think of sharing power with Shiv Sena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the party."

Both the Congress and the NCP are wary of poaching from the BJP. Congress has moved its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur in Rajasthan, a Congress-ruled state, while NCP has called its meet on November 12.

Sources said that various Congress MLAs have asserted that the party should consider extending support to the Sena, during a meeting held on Sunday in Jaipur in the presence of senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, the party in-charge of Maharashtra. Kharge was rushed to Jaipur by the Congress leadership to make sense of the MLAs.

(With IANS inputs)

