Discontent Grows in UP BJP, MLA From Deoria, Suresh Tiwari Levels Serious Allegations Against the Govt

Just two-days after BJP President Amit Shah’s visited Lucknow to solve the situation arising out of dissenting MLAs and allies, another BJP MLA has raised voice against the UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He has said that instead of listening to their woes, CM Yogi tells them to leave politics. BJP MLA from Barhaj in Deoria district, Suresh Tiwari also alleged that CM Yogi is not paying attention to the problems of his own party’s MLAs.Suresh Tiwari has joined a growing list of leaders who have complained ignorance by CM Yogi Adityanath. OP Rajbhar, Ashok Dohre, Chotte Lal and Savitri Bai Phule have also levelled similar allegations against CM Yogi. Speaking to media, Suresh Tiwari said that when he complains about any official to the CM, he is told to leave politics instead of addressing the woes. The BJP MLA from Barhaj went on to allege that DM Deoria Sujit Kumar, CDO Rajesh Tyagi are involved in corruption. “State Minister Jaiprakash Nishad and his son are involved in the hooch business and it is manufactured at many places in Rudrapur area. When I complained to the SP about the issue, he suspended the cop who unearthed the hooch racket,” Tiwari alleged.The angry BJP MLA Suresh Tiwari also added, “The hooch racket is being run at the behest of the Minister of State. I called up District Magistrate six times but he did not even take my call, even the CDO is not addressing the issue. I have also written a letter to the chief minister but unfortunately, I never got any response. On complaining about the corrupt officers to the chief minister, he told me to leave politics.”After facing strident criticism from the opposition parties on Dalit issues, the BJP is also grappling with a rising voice of discontent among its own MPs belonging to the scheduled castes in Uttar Pradesh. Lok Sabha members from Etawah and Nagina, Ashok Kumar Dohrey and Yashwant Singh respectively, are the latest to join their Dalit colleagues from the party to criticise the UP government.In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dohrey had alleged that the Dalits and tribals across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, were being framed by the police in false cases after the protests, leading to growing insecurity among them. Yashwant Singh, meanwhile, had reportedly said that nothing had been done for Dalits in the last four years. Party insiders also said that the BJP's sulking ally, SBSP leader O P Rajbhar, who is also a cabinet minister, presented his case before Shah. Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader Ashish Patel also met the BJP president.