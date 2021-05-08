Discontent in Punjab Congress Against CM Amarinder as Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Minister and MLAs

With barely a year left to Punjab assembly elections, there is an uneasiness in the Congress in state as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s detractors are planning to open a front against him. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been openly critical of the Chief Minister, had meetings with some ministers and MLAs to plan their strategy, sources have said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been waging a lonely battle against Amarinder Singh, though former PCC chief Partap Singh Bajwa and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo too have been taking pot-shots at him, a report in The Indian Express said.

However, the report quoted sources saying Sidhu had a meeting with at least two ministers — Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Technical Education, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Channi.

MLAs Partap Singh Bajwa’s brother Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, along with Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Balwinder Laddi and Barindermeet Singh Pahra were also said to be present during the meeting.

The group along with Sidhu is said to have decided to mount pressure on the Chief Minister to bring to book the perpetrators of the Bargari sacrilege case and the subsequent police firing cases of Kotkapura and initiate a clamp down on the alleged drug mafia. These two issues had been the main poll promises of the Congress in the last Assembly elections.

State Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa is said to be annoyed with the chief minister after he picked on him at a Cabinet meeting called to discuss the sacrilege case. Randhawa had written his resignation on a piece of paper during the meeting and handed it to Amarinder, who tore it.

The report added that a group of 38 MLAs and ministers have come together with a motive to “impress upon the party high command that people of Punjab were upset with the Congress government for not delivering justice in sacrilege case, bringing big fish to book in drugs issue and other issues.

