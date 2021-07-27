Discord in Chhattisgarh Congress: MLA Alleges He Was Attacked at the Behest of Health Minister

Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh’s sensational allegation that he was attacked at the behest of Health Minister TS Singhdev has intensified the inner fighting of the party in Chhattisgarh. This is amid the already heated politics over the two-and-a-half-year formula agreed for the chief minister’s post.

Meanwhile, the displeasure of the Health Minister came to the fore when he left the House without attending the Assembly proceedings on Tuesday.

“Unless the government orders an inquiry or issues a statement (on the allegations of attack on party MLA Brihaspat Singh), I do not find myself eligible to be a part of the session of this prestigious House," Singhdev said.

He said that “Enough is enough, after all, I am also a human being. I don’t consider myself worthy to sit in this House. People know everything about me."

The Congress state in-charge PL Punia on Monday met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other leaders. However, after meeting the warring Congress leaders, Punia said that the matter is over. But what happened after that tells a different story.

Congress MLA from Ramanujganj Brihaspat Singh on Sunday alleged that a vehicle of his convoy was allegedly attacked in Ambikapur town of the Surguja district on Saturday evening at the behest of the Health Minister. Brihaspat Singh said this was because he had praised Baghel and said that he would continue to be the chief minister and Minister Singhdev did not like this statement. The Congress MLA had said that there were three people involved in the alleged attack, one of whom was a distant relative of the Minister. He had also alleged that his life was in danger.

However, the Health Minister had said that the people of his region and the State are well aware of his image. He has nothing to say on this matter.

On the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly, the main opposition party BJP created a ruckus in the House raising this matter and demanded an inquiry by the committee of the House.

A Congress leader said that State in charge, Punia, reached the Assembly at around 4 pm and met the Chief Minister in his chamber. During this, information has been received about the presence of Brihaspat Singh and another MLA. The Congress leader said that after this Punia also met Speaker Charan Das Mahant and the Health Minister.

Punia told reporters that his visit to the Assembly was for a courtesy meeting with the Speaker, Chief Minister and other members and it should not be seen in any other sense. When asked about the allegations levelled by the party MLA against the Minister, Punia said, “This matter is over. Action has been taken by registering an FIR. Now, nothing is being said from both sides about this.”

After this incident in the Surguja district, a case has been registered on the complaint of the driver. Police have arrested 3 people in this case.

