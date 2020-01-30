Take the pledge to vote

Discussion on Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Inconclusive, Talks to Continue Friday: Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa met BJP national president J P Nadda as well as Shah here to discuss the much-awaited Cabinet expansion.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 11:01 PM IST
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said discussions on Cabinet expansion with the BJP central leadership remained inconclusive and will be finalised on Friday after another round of talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Yediyurappa met BJP national president J P Nadda as well as Shah here to discuss the much-awaited Cabinet expansion.

"I discussed about it (Cabinet expansion) with Amit Shah briefly. Another round of talks will be held on Friday morning," Yediyurappa told reporters after the meeting.

He said there won't be any additional deputy chief ministers and most likely, the list will be finalised on Friday.

The chief minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed about development issues related to Karnataka.

As the chief minister has already made it clear that 11 of the disqualified JDS-Congress MLAs who got re-elected in the bypolls on BJP tickets will be made ministers, lobbying has been on in the party for the remaining ministerial berths.

Currently, there are 18 ministers, including the chief minister, in the cabinet that has a sanctioned strength of 34. Sixteen berths are vacant.

