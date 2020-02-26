'Disgraceful, Shameful': Shiv Sena, NCP Slam Devendra Fadnavis Over Bangles Remark

Mumbai: Slamming former Maharashtra chief minister Devndra Fadnavis over his dig at the Shiv Sena its silence over AIMIM leader Waris Pathan’s communally divisive remarks, cabinet minister Aaditya Thakceray demanded an apology from him.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might be "wearing bangles”, but the BJP was not and would react to it. “The Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power,” Fadnavis said.

Calling out Fadnavis for the misogynistic remarks, Aaditya the statement as “disgraceful”.

“Bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a former chief minister,” the Maharashtra cabinet minister tweeted.

Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a fmr CMhttps://t.co/oMxPFWgdMS — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 26, 2020

Echoing its ally’s stand on the issue, Sharad Pawar-led NCP also slammed the former chief minister his remarks and demanded an apology from him.

"A shameful statement from the ex Chief Minister of Maharashtra. A misogynist who is insinuating that women are weak. This is their sick mindset. He should apologise for this statement,” NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted senior party leader Supriya Sule’s statement.

A shameful statement from the ex Chief Minister of MaharashtraA misogynist who is insinuating that women are weak. This is their sick mindset.He should apologise for this statement.@supriya_sule Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles, not us: #Fadnavis https://t.co/O8tADj00EE — Clyde Crasto (@Clyde_Crasto) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the BJP clarified has clarified saying that Fadnavis retracted his statement in the same speech. A video clip issued by party sources showed Fadnavis saying, "Women won't like it if I used words like 'Sena has been wearing bangles.' So I won't use these words. But I want to say that Shiv Sena won't be in power for long."

