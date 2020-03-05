'Disgruntled' Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang Resigns from Madhya Pradesh Assembly

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Congress legislator Hardeep Singh Dang resigned from the post of member of Assembly on Thursday. His resignation letter is yet to be received by the secretariat.

The Congress leadership has been claiming since the last one day that Dang was one of the ruling camp MLAs taken away by the BJP leadership to either Bengaluru or Chikmagalur in Karnataka in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The other legislators are Bisahulal Singh, Raghuraj Kansana and Independent MLA Thakur Surendra Singh. The Congress has claimed the MLAs have remained untraceable since Wednesday midnight.







Dang, who represented Mandsaur's Suwasra constituency in the Assembly, is said to have been disgruntled with the party leadership for not being offered any senior position or ministerial berth.

In another development, a missing person complaint about MLA Bisahulal Singh was registered at the TT Nagar police station in Bhopal. The complaint said Singh has been missing for the last three days.

State minister and son of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh, said all the 'missing' MLAs will return to the state soon.

"We are in touch with our four MLAs and they will return home shortly," the minister told reporters. Asked when they will return, he said, "It is upto their wishes."

A few other MLAs, who too were allegedly forcibly confined by BJP leaders, were brought back on Wednesday afternoon from a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram area.

The legislators — Congress' Aidal Singh Kansana, Kamlesh Jatav, Ranveer Jatav, the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Rambai Singh and Sanjiv Kushwah, and the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Rajesh Shukla ‘Babloo’ — came back to Bhopal on a special plane from the national capital with senior Congress leaders, including ministers Jitu Patwari, Jaivardhan Singh and Tarun Bhanot. Most of the MLAs denied that they had been 'abducted' by BJP leaders.

State Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza, meanwhile, said the "operation Kamal (actions of Chief Minister Kamal Nath) had triumphed over operation lotus (the alleged attempt by the BJP, whose symbol is lotus, to topple the government)."

The crisis had blown over on Wednesday itself and there was no threat to the Congress government, she claimed.

Oza also said the any of these legislators were unhappy with the state government.