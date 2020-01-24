Disgruntled Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh Withdraws Resignation from AAP

New Delhi: Days after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party, disgruntled Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh said he has withdrawn his resignation from the party on the advice of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh joined Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajkumari Dhillon, who crossed over to AAP from Congress recently and was given the ticket from the constituency, at a 'jan sabha' on Friday.

Singh last week said he has quit the Aam Aadmi Party after being denied ticket. But a few days later, he said he came back to the party on the advice of Kejriwal and other senior leaders.

"I thought it was better to stay with the party. The party leadership and the CM advised me to stay with the party so I thought we have done good work in the past few years so I should continue with the party," he told PTI over phone.

Sources said Singh was in touch with Akali Dal and was planning to join it but talks fell apart when SAD decided to not contest polls in Delhi over its stand on the amended citizenship law and NRC.

Singh had filed nomination as an independent candidate but he withdrew it later.

