Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karnataka Speaker Blames MLAs for Making Things 'Murky' by Approaching Supreme Court

The Speaker said the top court has asked him to take a call on the matter but not what decision has to be taken. He also said that he had never declined to meet any legislator.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karnataka Speaker Blames MLAs for Making Things 'Murky' by Approaching Supreme Court
File photo of Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Ahead of his meeting with the disgruntled Congress and JD(S) MLAs, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday said the legislators approaching the Supreme Court made things appear "murky."

The Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who had resigned from the Assembly are slated to meet the Speaker by 6 pm, in accordance with the Apex court.

"I had not prevented them (disgruntled MLAs) from coming (to my office). I don't know why they moved the Supreme Court to meet me," Kumar told reporters outside the Vidhana Soudha here.

"There was no need for them (MLAs who resigned) to approach the Court (for a direction) that I should meet them. They could have willingly come here. That itself shows the whole thing is murky," he said. Kumar further said he had never declined to meet any legislator.

To a query whether he would decide on the resignations today itself, the Speaker said the top court has asked him to take a call on the matter but not what decision has to be taken.

The Supreme Court Thursday allowed 10 rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka to meet the assembly Speaker at 6 pm to convey to him their decision to resign.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Karnataka Assembly Speaker to decide on the resignation of the MLAs during the course of the day and intimate the court on Friday about the decision taken by him.

The court said the order pertained only to 10 MLAs who had petitioned and not the six others.

If the 10 resignations were accepted, the number of MLAs in the ruling camp would reduce to 106 sans the speaker, while the BJP presently has 107 MLAs on its side. The halfway mark is 113 in the assembly of 224 MLAs.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram