Disgruntled Supporters of BJP MLA Who Did Not Get Ministerial Berth in MP Cabinet Stage 'Jal Satyagraha'

Aggrieved over their leader not getting a ministerial berth, supporters of Sagar MLA Shailendra Jain staged a 'Jal Satyagraha' protest here on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expanded his cabinet on Thursday by inducting 28 new ministers.

BJP MP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's supporters bagged 12 slots, which reportedly has not gone down well with sections of the saffron party.

To protest Jain not being made a minister, his supporters stood in waist-deep water in a pond here.

The 'water satyagraha' was led by Manoj Raikwar, a former member of the BJP's Backward Class Cell.

"They have not fulfilled their promise to give representation to the Sagar district in the ministry. It is a betrayal. Every time they promise that if they (people of Sagar) ensure victory of the candidate, he or she will be inducted in the cabinet, but nothing happens," Raikwar said.

Jain, who is representing Sagar constituency for a third time, told PTI, "It is a natural reaction of workers and local people. For the last three decades, people of the region have given MLAs, MPs and Mayors to the BJP, but development of the area that was expected never took place. The party leadership must give a thought to people's reaction."