Dishonesty Has Won Over Honesty, Says Hardik Patel as India Gives Massive Mandate to Modi Govt

Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel who had joined the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls said “dishonesty had won over honesty” in the 2019 general election, trends for which showed a sweeping majority for the BJP-led NDA.Addressing the media after the Congress suffered a crushing defeat, Patel said: “We worked hard. We fought elections with issues that concern the people but we lost. This is the victory of dishonesty against honesty,” he said.One of the star campaigners of the Congress, Patel said the Congress would introspect about what went wrong. “We will continue to fight for people’s issues,” he said.The BJP, meanwhile, was in a jubilant mood as trends showed the party leading in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the state had again elected its ‘son of the soil’ Narendra Modi. He added, “This is the victory of India and its ‘chowkidar’.”Voters put faith in an honest government led by PM Modi. People know whose hands the country is safe in. BJP national president Amit Shah showed the world how elections are won with organisational capacity. He is a ‘Chanakya’ and inspired lakhs of party workers in the country to work for the massive victory of the BJP,” Rupani said.“The trends suggest that we are winning all the 26 Lok Sabha seats and four assembly bypolls in Gujarat and we thank people of the state,” Rupani added. In 2014 general polls, BJP had won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)