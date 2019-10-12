Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Disloyal to Country': Uttarakhand BJP MLA Spews Venom Against Muslims, Gets Notice

BJP's Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral said that he would never visit a Muslim home for a roza-iftar as Muslim women spit into the water served to Hindu visitors to desecrate their religion.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 10:51 PM IST
File image of BJP flag.
File image of BJP flag. (Image: AFP)

Dehradun: A video went viral on Saturday purportedly showing BJP's Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral spewing venom against Muslims in his constituency, prompting the party to serve a notice to the legislator.

In the video, the MLA is seen addressing a gathering in his constituency and saying he does not need the support of Muslims.

Thukral said he would never bow his head before a Muslim or in a mosque.

The MLA also said that he would never visit a Muslim home for a roza-iftar as Muslim women spit into the water served to Hindu visitors to desecrate their religion.

In the video, Thukral is seen describing Muslims being "disloyal" to the country.

Referring to the sloganeering against India on the JNU campus, he said "They live and eat in India and say "Bharat tere tukde honge".

Distancing himself from Thukral's remark, Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt issued a statement describing the MLA's views as personal with which the BJP had nothing to do.

"The BJP is a party which believes in the philosophy of 'sarvajan hitay sarvajan sukhay' (welfare and happiness of all)," he said.

On Bhatt's directive, Pradesh BJP general secretary Anil Goyal issued a notice to Thukral seeking an explanation from him for his conduct.

In the notice, he threatened to initiate unilateral disciplinary action against Thukral if he did not offer an explanation within a week.

