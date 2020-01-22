Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Dismissing Citizens' Dissent Doesn't Signify a Strong Govt: Prashant Kishor Slams BJP over CAA-NRC

Kishor dared Home Minister Amit Shah to "go ahead and try implementing" the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register for Citizens, which the latter had "audaciously announced to the nation".

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dismissing Citizens' Dissent Doesn't Signify a Strong Govt: Prashant Kishor Slams BJP over CAA-NRC
File photo of poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Patna: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday fired a fresh salvo at the BJP, daring Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "go ahead and try implementing" the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register for Citizens (NRC), which the latter had "audaciously announced to the nation".

Kishor, national vice president of the JD(U), is helping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Assembly polls even though his own party, headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has tied up with the BJP.

"Being dismissive of citizen's dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any government,” he said in a tweet.

The 42-year-old, whose first claim to fame was his handling of Narendra Modi’s successful election campaign in 2014, made the remarks in the backdrop of Shah’s assertion at a pro-CAA rally in Lucknow that "CAA is here to stay and it will not be taken back", country-wide protests by opposition parties and others notwithstanding.

The Bihar BJP was, expectedly, rankled by the latest outbursts of Kishor, who joined the JD(U) about two years ago, got elevated to the top party post within weeks, and has been taking a public stand on the burning issue that has embarrassed the NDA.

"There is no move on NRC by the government but the CAA is now a legislation made by Parliament. Respect the Constitution. Don’t worry. The Supreme Court has agreed to listen to the voice of dissent. Just to satisfy the professional ego and political frustration, why create a hue and cry?" state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said in response to Kishor’s tweet.

"You have all the right to disagree but selective propaganda on religious lines to suit the Congi (sic) style politics of Muslim appeasement must not be encouraged. The Gazette notification to start the process of NPR and implement CAA is published. Won't be taken back at any cost,” Anand added.

The JD(U) did not react to Kishor's comment.

Party leaders are refraining from saying anything on the poll strategist-politician's assertions in recent times.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram