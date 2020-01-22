Dismissing Citizens' Dissent Doesn't Signify a Strong Govt: Prashant Kishor Slams BJP over CAA-NRC

Patna: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday fired a fresh salvo at the BJP, daring Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "go ahead and try implementing" the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register for Citizens (NRC), which the latter had "audaciously announced to the nation".

Kishor, national vice president of the JD(U), is helping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Assembly polls even though his own party, headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has tied up with the BJP.

"Being dismissive of citizen's dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any government,” he said in a tweet.

Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 22, 2020

The 42-year-old, whose first claim to fame was his handling of Narendra Modi’s successful election campaign in 2014, made the remarks in the backdrop of Shah’s assertion at a pro-CAA rally in Lucknow that "CAA is here to stay and it will not be taken back", country-wide protests by opposition parties and others notwithstanding.

The Bihar BJP was, expectedly, rankled by the latest outbursts of Kishor, who joined the JD(U) about two years ago, got elevated to the top party post within weeks, and has been taking a public stand on the burning issue that has embarrassed the NDA.

"There is no move on NRC by the government but the CAA is now a legislation made by Parliament. Respect the Constitution. Don’t worry. The Supreme Court has agreed to listen to the voice of dissent. Just to satisfy the professional ego and political frustration, why create a hue and cry?" state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said in response to Kishor’s tweet.

"You have all the right to disagree but selective propaganda on religious lines to suit the Congi (sic) style politics of Muslim appeasement must not be encouraged. The Gazette notification to start the process of NPR and implement CAA is published. Won't be taken back at any cost,” Anand added.

The JD(U) did not react to Kishor's comment.

Party leaders are refraining from saying anything on the poll strategist-politician's assertions in recent times.

