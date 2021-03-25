politics

1-MIN READ

Dispur Candidate List: Key Contests in Dispur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dispur constituency are: Atul Bora of BJP, Manjit Mahanta of CONG, Prince Faizul Haque of AJP

Dispur Assembly constituency in Kamrup Metro district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Dispur seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Atul Bora of BJP won from this seat beating Akon Bora of INC by a margin of 1,30,197 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Akon Bora of INC won from this this constituency defeating Atul Bora. of AGP by a margin of 8,247 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Gauhati Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Dispur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 25, 2021, 14:06 IST