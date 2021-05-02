Dispur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

52. Dispur (दिसपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Kamrup Metro district of Assam. It shares a border with Meghalaya (Ribhoi District). Dispur is part of 7. Gauhati Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 4,11,636 eligible electors, of which 2,04,134 were male, 2,07,489 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dispur in 2021 is 1016.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,57,638 eligible electors, of which 1,82,402 were male, 1,75,236 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,18,580 eligible electors, of which 1,67,313 were male, 1,51,267 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dispur in 2016 was 297. In 2011, there were 270.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Atul Bora of BJP won in this seat by defeating Akon Bora of INC by a margin of 1,30,197 votes which was 46.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 71.14% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Akon Bora of INC won in this seat defeating Atul Bora. of AGP by a margin of 8,247 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 52. Dispur Assembly segment of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dispur are: Atul Bora (BJP), Manjit Mahanta (INC), Hridayananda Gogoi (NCP), Pallabi Rabha (JDU), Prince Faizul Haque (AJP), Sukanta Mazumdar (BGP), Sonamoni Das (LJP), Charan Chandra Deka (IND), Nitul Das (IND), Pallabi Doley (IND), Biswajit Nath (IND), Shailen Kalita (IND), Hemendra Nath Deka (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.35%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.06%, while it was 62.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 52. Dispur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 376. In 2011 there were 349 polling stations.

EXTENT:

52. Dispur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kamrup Metro district of Assam: Panbari, Sonapur, Dimoria and the villages in Beltola mouza not included within Gauhati city and Ward Nos. 30, 31, 32, 33 and 34 in Gauhati city, in Gauhti sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Kamrup Metro.

The total area covered by Dispur is 618 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dispur is: 26°07’31.1"N 91°58’27.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Dispur results.

