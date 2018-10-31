Disqualified AIADMK MLAs Told to Vacate Hostel, Pay Rent Dues

Post the disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators, their rooms at the MLAs' Hostel here have been sealed and the individuals asked to settle pending dues.A notice from Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan put up on their rooms has also asked them to take their belongings in the presence of an Under Secretary (Hostel Administration) after intimating the official.The action comes in the wake of the October 25 Madras High Court order upholding the disqualification of the 18 MLAs by Speaker P Dhanapal last year for 'defection.' The High Court had upheld the June 14 order of the then Chief Justice disqualifying the 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs, in a huge relief to the K Palaniswami government.Earlier on June 14, a bench of then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar had given a split verdict on the case on. According to the notice, they were "not entitled to any facilities provided to the Members of Legislative Assembly including the MLAs' residential quarters", pursuant to their disqualification by the Speaker last year "on grounds of Defection.""Despite the orders of disqualification, you had not vacated the MLAs' residential quarters. Therefore, under the direction of the Hon'ble Speaker, the quarters allotted to you is locked and sealed by this Secretariat," it said.It asked them to take their belongings and vacate the premises. "You are also called upon to settle the pending rental dues immediately," the notice said.All the 18 were disqualified as MLAs in September 2017, days after they met then Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and expressed no confidence in Palaniswami. The move of the 18 MLAs, loyal to sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran and the party's deposed leader VK Sasikala, had come after Palaniswami merged his faction with that of then rebel leader O Panneerselvam, now state Deputy Chief Minister.