Dissent Erupts in Maharashtra Congress Over Ashok Chavan's Candidature, Top Brass Rushes 3-Member Team
Considering the situation, the grand old party's top brass has rushed a three-member team, including KC Venugopal, to Mumbai to hold talks with Ashok and Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde.
File image of Congress leader Ashok Chavan. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Internal dissent has erupted in Maharashtra Congress after Ashok Chavan's nomination from Nanded Lok Sabha seat. Sources said that voices to field another state president is already gaining ground.
A meeting of the state leaders will be held at Tilak Bhavan on Saturday. Sources said that besides, talking to leaders over the rift, efforts will be make to stop workers from defecting ahead of parliamentary elections.
A lot of changes have taken place in the state party unit recently. While a leaked audio clip of a telephonic conversation between state Congress chief and MP Ashok Chavan and a harried party worker from Chandrapur created buzz, Congress's Mumbai chief was replaced.
In the clip, a miffed and despondent Chavan was heard telling a party worker that his suggestions were being ignored in the Congress and he is in "frame of mind to resign". Sanjay Nirupam was removed as Mumbai Congress chief and the post went to Milind Deora.
Meanwhile, in the absence of a "strong candidate", Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar was given a Congress ticket to contest from Mumbai North.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
