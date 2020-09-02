Dissenting Voices Within Congress as It's Not in Power, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Attacking Congressmen who raised questions over the party leadership, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday they were "beneficiaries of the system" and that no voice of dissent would have been heard had the party been in power at the Centre. He also said the Congress has failed to find an alternative to the Gandhis, who alone can keep the party united with their pan-India appeal.

"A political party is not a static entity, it is a dynamic one where change is constant. These divergent views and calls for reforms are coming up as we are not in power. Had we been in power, you wouldn't have found any dissenting voices," he told.