'Distribute Free Coupons for Petrol Like The Kashmir Files': Rajasthan Minister's Jibe at BJP over Fuel Price Hike

With the surging prices of petrol and diesel over the last few days, Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas took a dig on the BJP at the centre and said that it should distribute coupons for fuel like the way “their ministers distributed tickets” for the movie- The Kashmir Files".

“After polls, BJP increased petrol and diesel prices. They’re ‘Ravan Bhakts’ not ‘Ram Bhakts’. They should distribute coupons for petrol, diesel just how their ministers distributed movie tickets for ‘The Kashmir Files," Khachariyawas said, according to ANI.

The minister was taking a dig at the rising fuel prices in the country, which was increased for the seventh time on Tuesday. The petrol prices crossed Rs 100 a litre mark after rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre and 70 paise in case of diesel, taking the total increase in rates in one week to Rs 4.80 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the seventh increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month-long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In his remark, the minister was suggesting that the BJP should distribute free coupons for petrol like the party distributed tickets for ‘The Kashmir Files’.

After the release of the film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri on the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus, many BJP leaders across the country had booked tickets and offered free screenings. Many states including UP and Madhya Pradesh had also made the movie tax-free.

PM Modi had also appealed the people to watch the film and said that the movie presents a true history.

