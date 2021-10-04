District Magistrates in Uttarakhand ‘Empowered’ to Slap NSA Against ‘Anti-Social Elements’

The anti-national and anti-social elements could be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) in Uttarakhand after the government gave go-ahead to district magistrates to slap NSA. A day before on Sunday, a church was allegedly ransacked in Roorkee. A few days earlier Tehri town witnessed communal tension over a mosque constructed on an ‘encroached’ government land.

The order issued by additional chief secretary Anand Vardhan reads, “Several districts in the recent past had witnessed incidents of violence and such incidents could flare up in the coming days. The anti-social elements are involved in such violent incidents”.

As per the order, the district magistrates across 13 districts have been granted permission till December 31, to slap NSA according to the prevailing circumstances.

Under the provisions of the NSA Act, competent officials are empowered to detain a person for a maximum of one year.

The government’s official spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that the step (to impose NSA) was felt necessary.

“We don’t want anti-national elements to find a breeding ground in Uttarakhand. Officials have been clearly and strongly told to deal strongly with such elements,” Uniyal said to News18.

However, former chief minister Harish Rawat said the (NSA) order was an attempt to create an ‘uncomfortable atmosphere’ among society.

“Attempts are being made to create such an environment where people cannot feel safe and in peace,” Rawat alleged.

The Uttarakhand will go into the polls early next year. It is pertinent to mention that the government recently asked district-level officials to list out such people who have migrated into the State in recent years. The government’s direction came after BJP leaders complained that activities of a ‘particular religion’ increased in the state.

