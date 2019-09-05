Bhopal: A Congress rebel, who left the party and won as an independent in assembly polls last year, has now staked claim for the post of PCC chief even as the battle between Scindia and Digvijaya camps has intensified.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan again took a swipe at Congress, saying that the state government was looting Madhya Pradesh like vultures and crows.

Meanwhile speaking to News18 on Thursday, Burhanpur independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera expressed sadness over what had transpired between the ministers and MLAs of late, saying it won’t send a good message to the public.

He urged Chief Minister Kamal Nath to sort out internal party differences and also called for an early appointment of the PCC chief as Nath was "too burdened" with responsibilities of the state government.

On being asked who could be Nath's replacement, he candidly said there are several dedicated workers and he is also one of them. “If Shera bhaiya could win as an independent and help form the government, why can’t he be the PCC chief.”

Meanwhile, Forest minister Umang Singhar who curbed his onslaught against senior leader Digvijaya Singh after meeting Kamal Nath returned with his combative stints. He apparently hit out at his adversaries with a couplet on Twitter, “Usulon par jahan aanch aaye takrana jaruri hai, jo gar zinda ho to phir zinda nazar aana jaruri hai.”

To add soon after his rant against Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday, the supporters of the senior leader have sharpened attack on him.

On Wednesday, party leader Naresh Patel during a gathering in Alirajpur attended by Digvijaya’s son Jaivardhan, called for expulsion of Singhar from the party. Another Digvijaya loyalist and MLA Endal Singh Kansana claimed that minister, including Umang Sinhar, Govind Singh Rajput, Imarti Devi and Pradumn Singh Tomar, should be expelled from cabinet to give a strong message to the party workers.

Phool Singh Baraiya, a Congress leader from Gwalior also backed Digvijaya Singh saying he is the leader who could revive the party in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, infighting has started within Scindia camp as two of his loyalists MLAs — Kamlesh Jatav and Ranveer Jatav, have accused health minister Tulsiram Silawat of ignoring their public welfare works persistently. The MLAs said they have to answer to the public after misrule of BJP but the minister was ignoring their pleas. To add, Silawat himself is a close aide of Scindia.

Meanwhile, Scindia camp ministers — Govind Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Sisodia, indirectly attacked Digvijaya saying the assembly polls were fought under Scindia and he only reserves the right to interfere in state government works and ask questions.

Meanwhile posters backing Scindia’s candidature for PCC chief also came up outside the Congress headquarters in Bhopal. However, the posters were torn by the rebel camp.

On the other hand, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan again came down heavily on Congress government saying the ministers are looting the state like vultures. “The corruption is all time high and all around loot is visible which never happened in MP."

He sought to know from CM Kamal Nath on charges levelled by each other on the ruling party members. He asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi whether he would do anything or the loot is shared everywhere. This government is not fit to be in power, he added.

