Divided by Politics, United by Cinema: Warring K’taka Politicians Join Kumaraswamy for Son’s Movie Premiere
It was only a few days ago that the coalition partners and the BJP were engaged in war of words, accusing each other of poaching the MLAs.
Karnataka chief minister with other leaders at his son's movie premiere.
Bengaluru: At a time when Karnataka is embroiled in political crisis and major political parties at loggerheads, the legislators on Thursday came together to attend Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumar’s, movie premiere.
The Congress and the JDS leaders even cut short the coordination committee meeting to watch the film.
It was only a few days ago that the coalition partners and the BJP were engaged in war of words, accusing each other of poaching the MLAs. Later, a Congress legislator also landed in hospital after a brawl with fellow party colleague in a guesthouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
However, Kumaraswamy’s son’s film screening movie came as a peace-making moment as almost all lawmakers from the three parties attended the event. The film Seetha Rama Kalyana is scheduled to be released on Friday.
On Thursday evening, the Congress–JDS coordination committee meeting chaired by Siddaramaiah, went on for 20 minutes. According to sources the meeting ended up by around 6.30 pm as the premiere show was scheduled at 6.40 pm.
As the leaders gathered for the meeting, Kumaraswamy sought to leave early for his son’s film screening. He also invited the leaders to the show. “I will have to leave soon for my son’s movie screening. Please allow me. I will accept whatever the decisions made by members of the committee without conditions. I will be glad to welcome you in theatre,” he reportedly said in the meeting.
He had personally invited leaders of all parties, including arch rival BS Yeddyurappa.
Seetha Rama Kalyana is Nikhil’s second movie. His first movie was Jaguar failed to give him big boost in the industry.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
