'Divisive Mentality Evident by Comparing Sardar Patel with Jinnah': CM Yogi Attacks Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lashed out at Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav and alleged that the SP chief was comparing Jinnah with Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The UP CM also said that the statement of SP Chief unmasks his divisive mentality and people won’t forgive him.

“Yesterday, I was listening to SP National Chief, he was comparing Jinnah who divided the country with Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel who brought together this country. This statement is shameful in itself as Sardar Patel is the foundation of unity of the country and under the leadership of PM Modi the dream of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is being realized. The divisive mentality is now out in the open as he compared Jinnah with Sardar Patel,” CM Yogi Adityanath said.

“I think people of India and Uttar Pradesh will never accept such a divisive mentality.” Speaking at a function in Moradabad on Monday,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the SP Chief while addressing a gathering in Hardoi district had said, “Sardar Patel was attached to the grass roots of this country and that is why he was known as Iron Man of India. Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Jinnah all had studied in one institution and become a barrister. He never backed out even after so much struggle for freedom of the country. One ideology which was banned by Sardar Patel and today those people are trying to divide us over caste and religious lines.”

“If we get divided over caste and religion then what will our country become? Unity among so much diversity is the identity of our country on an international level. We will not let such ideology thrive which teaches to divide people on the basis of caste and religion. We are Samajwadi people and we will continue to follow our constitution,” Akhilesh added.

Meanwhile, UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has also attacked SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and has alleged that SP Chief was doing appeasement politics. “For appeasement, Akhilesh Yadav compares nationalist leader and icon of India Sardar Patel with Jinnah. It is an insult and Samajwadi Party will suffer for it in the 2022 polls,” Singh said.

