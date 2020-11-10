Divya Prakash (RJD) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

Daughter of former Union minister Jay Prakash Yadav, Divya Prakash, is contesting from the Tarapur assembly as an RJD candidate. She is pitted against Mewa Lal Choudhary of the JD(U). One of the youngest RJD candiadate, Divya is contesting elections for the first time. Her father happens to be a very close aide of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Jai Parakash Yadav had been an MP from Banka. Lalu Yadav had also got him a ministerial position in the UPA government. This time, Tejashwi Yadav has shown confidence in his daughter who is expected to carry forward the political legacy of her father.

Divya Prakash is a RJD candidate from Tarapur constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Activist, Business. Divya Prakash's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 28 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs 19.3 crore which includes Rs 9.9 crore in moveable assets and Rs 9.4 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs 1.6 crore of which Rs 4.4 lakh is self income. Divya Prakash's has total liabilities of Rs 51 lakh.

This RJD candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Tarapur are: Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi (RJD), Pranav Kumar (BJP), Md Mokim (NCP), Subodh Verma (RLSP), Jamuna Lal Srivastava (BRD), Devanand Mandal (SUCI), Manoj Kumar Patel (BSLP), Mohmmad Faisal Ahmad (JAPL), Saddam Khan (AMJPS), Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (IND), Aditya Singh Madhukar (IND), Kanchan Kumari (IND), Rohit Kumar (IND), Vikas Kumar (IND), Shalini Kumari (IND)

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Divya Prakash (RJD) in 2020 Tarapur elections.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.