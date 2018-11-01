Divya Spandana's 'Bird' Tweet on PM Modi's Photo Kicks Up a Controversy

Divya Spandana, head of the Congress’ social media cell, has kicked up a fresh row with her cryptic tweet on a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The Congress leader tweeted a picture of PM Modi standing next to Sardar Patel's 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, which was unveiled on Wednesday, and asking: "Is that bird dropping?"In September, Tamil Nadu BJP State treasurer SR Sekar petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner seeking action against Ramya for referring to PM Modi as thief in one of her tweets.The petition said she made deliberate attempts to create division among various groups through her remarks. It said that the remarks hurt the sentiments of BJP functionaries.Ramya, who has been credited for turning around the social media story of the Congress, has been lately embroiled in a number of controversies. She has been dragged into a sexual harassment case within her team, where she has been accused of looking the other way when complained to about the misconduct.She was appointed as the party’s social media head in 2017.