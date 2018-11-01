English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Divya Spandana's 'Bird' Tweet on PM Modi's Photo Kicks Up a Controversy
The Congress leader tweeted a picture of PM Modi standing next to Sardar Patel's 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, which was unveiled on Wednesday, and asking: 'Is that bird dropping?'
File photo of Divya Spandana
New Delhi: Divya Spandana, head of the Congress’ social media cell, has kicked up a fresh row with her cryptic tweet on a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ramya, who has been credited for turning around the social media story of the Congress, has been lately embroiled in a number of controversies. She has been dragged into a sexual harassment case within her team, where she has been accused of looking the other way when complained to about the misconduct.
She was appointed as the party’s social media head in 2017.
Is that bird dropping? pic.twitter.com/63xPuvfvW3— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) November 1, 2018
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
