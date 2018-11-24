English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diyas in Sarayu, Simultaneous Aarti in Siddhivinayak: How Shiv Sena's Show of Strength in Ayodhya is Set to Look Like
Thousands of Shiv Sainiks across Maharashtra will simultaneously hold 'aarti' to accompany the party chief. In Mumbai, Thackeray's wife, Rashmi, will lead an 'aarti' at the famous Siddhivinayak temple in the evening.
The Saryu Ghat lit up during Diwali (File photo: News18)
Mumbai: A thousand diyas or earthen lamps will illuminate the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya on Saturday evening as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to arrive in the city for a 'maha aarti'. For the first time since the party's formation in 1966, its president will travel to Ramjanmabhoomi.
Shiv Sena workers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a big event even as section 144 has been imposed by local administration. A party worker said that Thackeray will be blessed by a thousand seers, while earthen lamps will be floated in the river during 'Sarayu aarti'.
Thousands of Shiv Sainiks across Maharashtra will simultaneously hold 'aarti' to accompany the party chief. In Mumbai, Thackeray's wife, Rashmi, will lead an 'aarti' at the famous Siddhivinayak temple in the evening.
"It will be a spectacular show. There will be fireworks on the river bank. Residents of Ayodhya will feel like Diwali again," a party worker said.
Thackeray's chartered flight will land at Faizabad airport between 1.30 and 2 pm, following which 'aashirvadotsav' will be held in the afternoon and 'Sarayu aarti' around 5 pm. The party president is being accompanied by his son, Aditya.
Senior Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, who is overseeing the arrangements in Ayodhya, told CNN-News18, "As a part of 'aashirvadotsav', nearly 1,500 saints will bless Thackeray for Ram Mandir nirmaan. It will be a religious event. There will be no speeches at that time. The 'Ayodhya-vaasis' are excited to host Thackeray."
Several Shiv Sena workers have already reached the city by special trains on Friday. They will throng the banks of Sharayu river in the evening.
Thackeray's visit is a part of their Ram Mandir campaign to put pressure on the Centre to issue an ordinance for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
